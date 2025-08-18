Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy SBIR and STTR use Thermal Wave Imaging's Active Thermography Technology to Improve Aircraft Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    DoD SBIR/STTR Program

    Funded by the DoD SBIR and STTR programs, Thermal Wave Imaging, has developed an innovative, non-destructive and time saving way to test an aircraft's critical components using a process known as active thermography that measures the flow of heat through materials, creating a subsurface image of the part.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974768
    VIRIN: 200427-D-D0596-1002
    Filename: DOD_111252274
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy SBIR and STTR use Thermal Wave Imaging's Active Thermography Technology to Improve Aircraft Inspection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SBIR
    STTR
    success story
    Navy
    Michigan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download