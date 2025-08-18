Navy SBIR and STTR use Thermal Wave Imaging's Active Thermography Technology to Improve Aircraft Inspection

Funded by the DoD SBIR and STTR programs, Thermal Wave Imaging, has developed an innovative, non-destructive and time saving way to test an aircraft's critical components using a process known as active thermography that measures the flow of heat through materials, creating a subsurface image of the part.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974768
|VIRIN:
|200427-D-D0596-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111252274
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
