A state-of-the-art guidance control actuation system (CAS), funded by the Navy’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, has not only improved the accuracy of artillery in the field, it’s revolutionized how we guide munitions.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974767
|VIRIN:
|200427-D-D0596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111252197
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy SBIR uses Versatron's Excalibur CAS to Revolutionize Guided Munitions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.