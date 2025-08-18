Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy SBIR uses Versatron's Excalibur CAS to Revolutionize Guided Munitions

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    DoD SBIR/STTR Program

    A state-of-the-art guidance control actuation system (CAS), funded by the Navy’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, has not only improved the accuracy of artillery in the field, it’s revolutionized how we guide munitions.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974767
    VIRIN: 200427-D-D0596-1001
    Filename: DOD_111252197
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: US

    TAGS

    SBIR
    success story
    Navy
    California

