    All Guard Action Team Triple Gun Competition

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    From rifle to shotgun to pistol, the All-Guard Action Team delivered at the 2021 Fort Benning Multi-Gun Challenge — proving why they’re among the best in competitive marksmanship.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974750
    VIRIN: 040101-Z-PG977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111251808
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    usarmy
    nationalguard
    FortBenning
    NGMTCNational Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    marksmanship
    triplegun

