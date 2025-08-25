Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Annual Montford Point Marines Day Ceremony

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. service members, veterans and civilians attend the 16th Annual Montford Point Marines Day Ceremony at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2025. The annual ceremony honors the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps, recognizing their remarkable contributions, sacrifices and steadfast commitment to our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974747
    VIRIN: 250822-M-GV552-1001
    Filename: DOD_111251756
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Annual Montford Point Marines Day Ceremony, by Cpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montford Point, History, Camp Johnson, MCIEAST, Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Ceremony

