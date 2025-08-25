video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974747" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members, veterans and civilians attend the 16th Annual Montford Point Marines Day Ceremony at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2025. The annual ceremony honors the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps, recognizing their remarkable contributions, sacrifices and steadfast commitment to our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)