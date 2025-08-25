U.S. service members, veterans and civilians attend the 16th Annual Montford Point Marines Day Ceremony at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Aug. 22, 2025. The annual ceremony honors the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps, recognizing their remarkable contributions, sacrifices and steadfast commitment to our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)
|08.22.2025
|08.25.2025 13:53
|B-Roll
|974747
|250822-M-GV552-1001
|DOD_111251756
|00:05:14
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
