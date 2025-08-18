Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man from downed aircraft near Haines, Alaska

    HAINES, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka rescues a man from a downed aircraft near Haines, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2025. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft and had no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974745
    VIRIN: 250824-G-G0200-1003
    Filename: DOD_111251742
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: HAINES, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka

