Coast Guard rescues man from downed aircraft near Haines, Alaska

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka rescues a man from a downed aircraft near Haines, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2025. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft and had no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee)
