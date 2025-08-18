Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Capt. Preston Pierson and Capt. Jacob Cash Tiger Run Interview

    POLAND

    08.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Preston Pierson and Capt. Jacob Cash, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Task Force Iron, discusses their participation in the Tiger Run race in Orzysz, Poland, Aug 23, 2025. The multinational event tested endurance and highlighted NATO partnership while strengthening ties with the Polish community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 14:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974736
    VIRIN: 250823-Z-GB622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111251533
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: PL

    This work, U.S. Army Capt. Preston Pierson and Capt. Jacob Cash Tiger Run Interview, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    USAREUR-AF
    TFIron
    VCrops

