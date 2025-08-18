U.S. Army Capt. Preston Pierson and Capt. Jacob Cash Tiger Run Interview

U.S. Army Capt. Preston Pierson and Capt. Jacob Cash, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Task Force Iron, discusses their participation in the Tiger Run race in Orzysz, Poland, Aug 23, 2025. The multinational event tested endurance and highlighted NATO partnership while strengthening ties with the Polish community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 14:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|974736
|VIRIN:
|250823-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111251533
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
