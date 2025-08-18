Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Force Design 2028 - People

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Increased national demand for the Coast Guard requires a larger, more capable military workforce. The Force Design 2028 campaign will improve training systems, physical fitness standards, boost access to medical care, and modernize both the Coast Guard Reserve and the civilian management system. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974733
    VIRIN: 250825-G-M0101-1001
    PIN: 675543
    Filename: DOD_111251511
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Force Design 2028

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download