Coast Guard Force Design 2028 - People

Increased national demand for the Coast Guard requires a larger, more capable military workforce. The Force Design 2028 campaign will improve training systems, physical fitness standards, boost access to medical care, and modernize both the Coast Guard Reserve and the civilian management system. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|07.01.2025
|08.25.2025 11:36
