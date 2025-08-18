Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caudle Takes the Helm as CNO

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Navy Adm. Daryl Caudle assumes responsibility as the chief of naval operations from Navy Adm. James Kilby during a ceremony at Leutze Park, Washington, Aug. 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 11:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 974726
    Filename: DOD_111251461
    Length: 00:34:38
    Location: US

