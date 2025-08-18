Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than 76,140 lbs in illegal narcotics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than 76,140 lbs of illicit narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, on August 25, 2025. This is the largest cocaine offload to date in Coast Guard history, with the assistance of partner agencies, during counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974721
    VIRIN: 250825-G-LB555-4528
    Filename: DOD_111251318
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Everglades
    Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download