Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than 76,140 lbs in illegal narcotics

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than 76,140 lbs of illicit narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, on August 25, 2025. This is the largest cocaine offload to date in Coast Guard history, with the assistance of partner agencies, during counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974721
|VIRIN:
|250825-G-LB555-4528
|Filename:
|DOD_111251318
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.