    2025 Coast Guard drug interdiction roundup

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Video roundup highlighting the Coast Guard's interdictions and offloads from January to August 25, 2025. The Coast Guard enforces federal laws, protects U.S. maritime borders from illicit activities, and ensures the safety of waterways and marine resources. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 10:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974720
    VIRIN: 250825-G-LB502-7953
    Filename: DOD_111251317
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
    Counter drug operations
    Drug interdication
    Coast Guard Video Production Team
    USCGC Hamilton (WMSL-753)

