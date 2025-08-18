2025 Coast Guard drug interdiction roundup

Video roundup highlighting the Coast Guard's interdictions and offloads from January to August 25, 2025. The Coast Guard enforces federal laws, protects U.S. maritime borders from illicit activities, and ensures the safety of waterways and marine resources. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 10:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974720
|VIRIN:
|250825-G-LB502-7953
|Filename:
|DOD_111251317
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
