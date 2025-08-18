U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in medical, patrol, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) exercise lanes during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 25, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974716
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-JL185-4907
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111251220
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: Patrol, Medical and CBRN, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.