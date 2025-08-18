U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: STX Day 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition take part in simulated training exercises on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 25, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)