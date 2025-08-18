SBIR/STTR Data Rights Regulatory Update Town Hall

The landscape of SBIR/STTR data rights is evolving. This insightful webinar, open to government and industry professionals, provides a clear and concise breakdown of the latest regulatory updates impacting SBIR/STTR data rights in the DFARS.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974712
|VIRIN:
|250605-D-D0596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111251188
|Length:
|01:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
