    SBIR/STTR Data Rights Regulatory Update Town Hall

    06.05.2025

    DoD SBIR/STTR Program

    The landscape of SBIR/STTR data rights is evolving. This insightful webinar, open to government and industry professionals, provides a clear and concise breakdown of the latest regulatory updates impacting SBIR/STTR data rights in the DFARS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974712
    VIRIN: 250605-D-D0596-1001
    Filename: DOD_111251188
    Length: 01:01:45
    Location: US

    data rights

