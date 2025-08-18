Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise 'War Day'

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A video highlighting the Operations Group War Day exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 7, 2025. OG War Day is a large force exercise that showcased the ability to execute simultaneous operations as a Wing in the event of a real-world combat rescue requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974707
    VIRIN: 250807-F-SH233-2239
    Filename: DOD_111251012
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise 'War Day', by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download