Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing hosted the 2025 Retiree Appreciation day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 14 and 15, 2025. The two day event provided an outlet for retired service members to socialize and boost morale by having a Q&A panel, information fair, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 06:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974703
    VIRIN: 250825-F-XJ093-1001
    Filename: DOD_111250956
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Serve, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retiree Appreciation Day
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download