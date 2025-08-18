Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 100th Air Refueling Wing hosted the 2025 Retiree Appreciation day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 14 and 15, 2025. The two day event provided an outlet for retired service members to socialize and boost morale by having a Q&A panel, information fair, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)