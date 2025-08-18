Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Serve

The 100th Air Refueling Wing hosted the 2025 Retiree Appreciation day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 14 and 15, 2025. The two day event provided an outlet for retired service members to socialize and boost morale by having a Q&A panel, information fair, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
