Col. Steven Lacy, commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade- Theater spoke with AFN radio DJ Sgt. Salvador Castro about his role and how they support SETAF-AF on Caserma Ederle, Italy, Aug. 21, 2025. SETAF-AF provides a diverse range of capabilities for three combatant commands and prepares U.S. Army forces by executing crisis response enabling strategic competition while strengthening partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 04:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|974699
|VIRIN:
|250821-A-JH229-7692
|Filename:
|DOD_111250889
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|CASERMA EDERLE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview with Col. Lacy 207th MIB-T Commander, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.