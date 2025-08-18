Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Col. Lacy 207th MIB-T Commander

    CASERMA EDERLE, ITALY

    08.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Col. Steven Lacy, commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade- Theater spoke with AFN radio DJ Sgt. Salvador Castro about his role and how they support SETAF-AF on Caserma Ederle, Italy, Aug. 21, 2025. SETAF-AF provides a diverse range of capabilities for three combatant commands and prepares U.S. Army forces by executing crisis response enabling strategic competition while strengthening partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 04:24
    Location: CASERMA EDERLE, IT

