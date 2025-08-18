Lt. Gen. Son Dae Kwon arrives in a KUH-1, stepping into the forward edge of sustainment planning. His first visit to the Combined Logistics and Execution Coordination Center (CLECC) came in with full force as part of a focused UFS site survey. Greeted on ground by Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak, this moment marked the future of armistice and contingency logistics across the peninsula.
#UFS25
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 00:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974692
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-TI445-1710
|Filename:
|DOD_111250716
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Generals Meet: LTG Son Enters the CLECC Arena - Landscape 16:9, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.