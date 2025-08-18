Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Closing Ceremony

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a commemoration ceremony at Boston City Hall Plaza concluding Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. In celebration of 250 years of proud tradition, Marines around the world unite to honor their shared heritage — a legacy defined by honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974687
    VIRIN: 250824-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_111250615
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Closing Ceremony, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

