Marine Week Boston 2025: Closing Ceremony

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a commemoration ceremony at Boston City Hall Plaza concluding Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. In celebration of 250 years of proud tradition, Marines around the world unite to honor their shared heritage — a legacy defined by honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 22:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974687
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111250615
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
