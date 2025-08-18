U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. The Marines held the ceremony for all Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974682
|VIRIN:
|250822-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111250545
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Vietnam War Wreath Laying, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.