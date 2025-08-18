U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 tour the Fenway Park during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 19:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974681
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-PI811-7295
|Filename:
|DOD_111250488
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Next Marine Week 2025: Fenway Park Tour, by Sadiel CortesGuevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.