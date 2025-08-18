Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Marine Week 2025: Fenway Park Tour

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Sadiel CortesGuevara 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 tour the Fenway Park during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974681
    VIRIN: 250824-M-PI811-7295
    Filename: DOD_111250488
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next Marine Week 2025: Fenway Park Tour, by Sadiel CortesGuevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

