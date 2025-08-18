U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 restore the World War II Memorial, Back Bay Fens park, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974680
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-VI811-5143
|Filename:
|DOD_111250487
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week 2025: World War II Memorial Restoration, by Sadiel CortesGuevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.