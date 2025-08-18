Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week 2025: World War II Memorial Restoration

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Sadiel CortesGuevara 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 restore the World War II Memorial, Back Bay Fens park, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 19:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974680
    VIRIN: 250824-M-VI811-5143
    Filename: DOD_111250487
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Marine250

