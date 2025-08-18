U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 depart Boston Common, Massachusetts, on August 24, 2025. This marks the closing of Marine Week Boston 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines worldwide will commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, honoring their service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 19:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974679
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-PE138-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111250486
|Length:
|00:08:37
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Marines Depart Boston, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.