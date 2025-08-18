Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Marines Depart Boston

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 depart Boston Common, Massachusetts, on August 24, 2025. This marks the closing of Marine Week Boston 2025. Throughout 2025, Marines worldwide will commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, honoring their service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974679
    VIRIN: 250824-M-PE138-2001
    Filename: DOD_111250486
    Length: 00:08:37
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Marines250

