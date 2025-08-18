Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Collaborate with Civilians a part of Broadway Jiu Jitsu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Communication Directorate             

    John Clarke, owner of Broadway Jiu Jitsu, participates in an interview about the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 18:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974674
    VIRIN: 250822-M-VW800-1002
    Filename: DOD_111250394
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Collaborate with Civilians a part of Broadway Jiu Jitsu, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250, Marine Week Boston, Randolph High School, Marines, RS Boston, USMC250Boston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download