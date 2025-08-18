John Clarke, owner of Broadway Jiu Jitsu, participates in an interview about the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 18:22
Category:
|Interviews
Video ID:
|974674
VIRIN:
|250822-M-VW800-1002
Filename:
|DOD_111250394
Length:
|00:01:45
Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Collaborate with Civilians a part of Broadway Jiu Jitsu, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
