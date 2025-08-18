U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, execute tables III-VI from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during an aerial gunnery exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 23, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all TF Iron aviation crew on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Regina Koesters)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 03:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974673
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-HJ930-4437
|Filename:
|DOD_111250378
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Division Conducts Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria (Reel), by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
