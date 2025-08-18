Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Sgt. Richard Cyr

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Richard Cyr, a native of Milford, N.H. a food service specialist assigned to Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, participates in an interview during a restoration of the World War II memorial during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 18:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974672
    VIRIN: 250824-M-AL009-1002
    Filename: DOD_111250376
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Sgt. Richard Cyr, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

