U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Richard Cyr, a native of Milford, N.H. a food service specialist assigned to Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, participates in an interview during a restoration of the World War II memorial during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 18:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|974672
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-AL009-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111250376
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Sgt. Richard Cyr, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
