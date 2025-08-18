Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week 2025: World War II Memorial Restoration

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in restoring the World War II memorial during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th year, Marines worldwide observe this historic milestone, paying tribute to generations of valor, duty, and the enduring spirit of Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974671
    VIRIN: 250824-M-AL009-1001
    Filename: DOD_111250366
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Marine Week Boston
    Marines250
    Marines
    USMC250Boston

