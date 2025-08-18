Marine Week 2025: World War II Memorial Restoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in restoring the World War II memorial during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th year, Marines worldwide observe this historic milestone, paying tribute to generations of valor, duty, and the enduring spirit of Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)