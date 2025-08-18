Marine Week 2025: World War II Memorial Restoration

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in restoring the World War II memorial during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th year, Marines worldwide observe this historic milestone, paying tribute to generations of valor, duty, and the enduring spirit of Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974671
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111250366
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
