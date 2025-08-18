Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRC Visits Marines 250 F/A-18D Hornet at Hanscom Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday with their F/A-18D Hornet during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974669
    VIRIN: 250823-M-VW800-1001
    Filename: DOD_111250341
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRC Visits Marines 250 F/A-18D Hornet at Hanscom Air Force Base, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250, Marine Week Boston, Randolph High School, Marines, RS Boston, USMC250Boston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download