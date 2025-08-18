U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday with their F/A-18D Hornet during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974669
|VIRIN:
|250823-M-VW800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111250341
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCRC Visits Marines 250 F/A-18D Hornet at Hanscom Air Force Base, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
