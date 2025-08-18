U.S. Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, and civilians with Broadway Jiu Jitsu instruct each other in their respective martial arts disciplines during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974668
|VIRIN:
|250822-M-VW800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111250340
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines Collaborate with Civilians a part of Broadway Jiu Jitsu, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS
