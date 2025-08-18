Marines Collaborate with Civilians a part of Broadway Jiu Jitsu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, and civilians with Broadway Jiu Jitsu instruct each other in their respective martial arts disciplines during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)