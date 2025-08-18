Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Collaborate with Civilians a part of Broadway Jiu Jitsu

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, and civilians with Broadway Jiu Jitsu instruct each other in their respective martial arts disciplines during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions with local high schools in honor of the Corps’ 250th birthday. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974668
    VIRIN: 250822-M-VW800-1001
    Filename: DOD_111250340
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Collaborate with Civilians a part of Broadway Jiu Jitsu, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines250, Marine Week Boston, Randolph High School, Marines, RS Boston, USMC250Boston

