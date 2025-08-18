Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 conduct a wreath laying ceremony during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines held the ceremony in honor of Lance Cpl. Alexander Scott Arredondo and the Marines who gave their lives throughout Operation Iraqi Freedom. After the ceremony, Lance Cpls. Olivia Goodnight and Jazmin Penaelizarraraz, both motor transport operators with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal for their professionalism during Marine Week Boston. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250

