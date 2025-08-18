Marine Week Boston 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 conduct a wreath laying ceremony during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines held the ceremony in honor of Lance Cpl. Alexander Scott Arredondo and the Marines who gave their lives throughout Operation Iraqi Freedom. After the ceremony, Lance Cpls. Olivia Goodnight and Jazmin Penaelizarraraz, both motor transport operators with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal for their professionalism during Marine Week Boston. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)