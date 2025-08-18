MCB Camp Pendleton hosts Single Parent and Dual Active Duty Town Hall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosts Single Parent and Dual Active Duty Town Hall at the Pacific Views Event Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 20, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, and his wife, Master Sgt. (Ret.) Andrea Ruiz, participated in the town hall, discussing the real challenges single parents and dual active duty families face in the military today and offered an opportunity for leadership to hear firsthand experiences and issues affecting these Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)