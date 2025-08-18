Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Pendleton hosts Single Parent and Dual Active Duty Town Hall

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosts Single Parent and Dual Active Duty Town Hall at the Pacific Views Event Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 20, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, and his wife, Master Sgt. (Ret.) Andrea Ruiz, participated in the town hall, discussing the real challenges single parents and dual active duty families face in the military today and offered an opportunity for leadership to hear firsthand experiences and issues affecting these Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974663
    VIRIN: 250820-M-QJ964-1001
    Filename: DOD_111250257
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Pendleton hosts Single Parent and Dual Active Duty Town Hall, by Cpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

