Competitors spend time at the pistol range during the 34th AFSAM Small Arms Championship.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974662
|VIRIN:
|040101-Z-PG977-1027
|Filename:
|DOD_111250254
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pistol Range During The 34th AFSAM Small Arms Championship, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.