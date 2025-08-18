Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. And Iternational Teams Gather At Camp Joseph T. Robinson

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    U.S. and international teams gather at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas for the 34th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Small Arms Championship.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 13:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974661
    VIRIN: 040101-Z-PG977-1023
    Filename: DOD_111250252
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    This work, U.S. And Iternational Teams Gather At Camp Joseph T. Robinson, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    AFSAM
    WPW
    ngmtc
    SmallArmsChampionship2025
    International

