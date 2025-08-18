Snipers Compete With Rapid Fire

Snipers compete against other teams with a Rapid Fire match that forces the teams to set up in the bed of a truck before engaging their targets quickly before time runs out during the 54th Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 34th Armed Forces Skilled at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) at Fort Chaffee, Barling, Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974656
|VIRIN:
|241212-Z-PG977-1029
|Filename:
|DOD_111250184
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BARLING, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
