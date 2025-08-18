Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snipers Compete With Rapid Fire

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Snipers compete against other teams with a Rapid Fire match that forces the teams to set up in the bed of a truck before engaging their targets quickly before time runs out during the 54th Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 34th Armed Forces Skilled at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) at Fort Chaffee, Barling, Arkansas.

    #NGMTC #Arkansas #nationalguard #citizensoldier #usarmy #Readiness #54wpw #34AFSAM #sniper #international

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 12:25
    Location: BARLING, ARKANSAS, US

    sniper
    usarmy
    wpw
    arkansasnationalguard
    NGMTCNational Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    International

