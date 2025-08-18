Snipers from the U.S. Army Sniper Course at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and the Ohio National Guard participate in the Sniper versus Sniper event during the 54th Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 34th Armed Forces Skilled at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Barling, Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974655
|VIRIN:
|040101-Z-PG977-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111250183
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
