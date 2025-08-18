video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Snipers from the U.S. Army Sniper Course at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and the Ohio National Guard participate in the Sniper versus Sniper event during the 54th Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 34th Armed Forces Skilled at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Barling, Arkansas.