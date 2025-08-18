Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sniper versus Sniper

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Snipers from the U.S. Army Sniper Course at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and the Ohio National Guard participate in the Sniper versus Sniper event during the 54th Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and 34th Armed Forces Skilled at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Barling, Arkansas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974655
    VIRIN: 040101-Z-PG977-1006
    Filename: DOD_111250183
    Length: 00:00:31
