    2023 All-Guard Tryout

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    All-Guard members converge at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, to begin a one-week annual tryout. Dec 12, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 10:55
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 All-Guard Tryout, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarmy
    Marksanship
    allguard
    weareguard
    NGMTCNational Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    Arkansas

