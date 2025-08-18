Marine Week Boston 2025: Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Wreath Laying Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Steven Valenti and Sgt. Maj. Joshua Miller, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, participates in a wreath laying ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Monument during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. The Marines held the ceremony for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a native of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who made the ultimate sacrifice along with 13 other service members when a suicide bomber detonated outside Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)