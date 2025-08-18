U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, lead event attendees in a physical training session during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974649
|VIRIN:
|250823-M-BL153-7173
|Filename:
|DOD_111249985
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Morning PT, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
