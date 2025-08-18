Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines prepare for Super Garuda Shield

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    08.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare to conduct Super Garuda Shield 25 at Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 06:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974648
    VIRIN: 250821-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111249977
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: JAKARTA, ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines prepare for Super Garuda Shield, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

