U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 prepare to conduct Super Garuda Shield 25 at Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|08.21.2025
|08.24.2025 06:58
|Video Productions
|974648
|250821-M-LQ016-1001
|DOD_111249977
|00:00:31
|JAKARTA, ID
|4
|4
This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines prepare for Super Garuda Shield, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
