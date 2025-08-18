Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Sniper Competition

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    The Oregon Army National Guard Sniper Team conducted the Breach event, where they engaged close-range targets before advancing through a door, making their way to the second floor to locate long-distance targets to reengage at the 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Sniper Competition at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 23:03
    Location: BARLING, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, 54th WPW and 34th AFSAM Sniper Competition, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sniper
    CitizenSoldier
    wpw
    NGMTCNational Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    International
    Arkansas

