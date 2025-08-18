U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton interdicts over 4,475 pounds of illicit drugs in Eastern Pacific

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) boarding team interdicting two go-fast vessels suspected of drug smuggling southeast of the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, June 26, 2025. The vessels were initially detected by a maritime patrol aircraft, and Hamilton’s embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) aircrew provided airborne tactical support, resulting in the seizure of more than 4,475 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
06.26.2025
08.23.2025
B-Roll
974642
250626-G-G0107-1001
DOD_111249688
00:00:28
EC
5
5
