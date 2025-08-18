Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton interdicts over 4,475 pounds of illicit drugs in Eastern Pacific

    ECUADOR

    06.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) boarding team interdicting two go-fast vessels suspected of drug smuggling southeast of the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, June 26, 2025. The vessels were initially detected by a maritime patrol aircraft, and Hamilton’s embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) aircrew provided airborne tactical support, resulting in the seizure of more than 4,475 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 15:47
    Location: EC

    TAGS

    HITRON
    Eastern Pacific
    Counter drug operations
    Drug interdication

