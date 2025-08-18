Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division UH-60 Black Hawk Crews Conduct Aerial Gunnery in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    08.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conduct an aerial gunnery exercise from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Aug. 23, 2025. 1AD CAB’s aerial gunnery increased lethality and proficiency of all Task Force Iron aviation crews on collective tables while generating warfighting readiness and combat credible forces along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 17:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974641
    VIRIN: 250823-A-NH945-1090
    Filename: DOD_111249680
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    TFIron

