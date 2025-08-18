Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Static Display Ribbon Cutting

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, the 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Col. “J.J.” Wilson, the commanding officer of Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, participated in the opening ceremony for Marine Week Boston at the Boston Common in Boston, Mass., Aug. 21, 2025. During the ceremony, the audience witnessed a concert from the Quantico Marine Band as well as a precision performance by the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974632
    VIRIN: 250821-M-UY446-2002
    Filename: DOD_111249476
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Marines250

