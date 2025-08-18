Marine Week Boston 2025: Static Display Ribbon Cutting

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, the 37th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Col. “J.J.” Wilson, the commanding officer of Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, participated in the opening ceremony for Marine Week Boston at the Boston Common in Boston, Mass., Aug. 21, 2025. During the ceremony, the audience witnessed a concert from the Quantico Marine Band as well as a precision performance by the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974632
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-UY446-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111249476
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
