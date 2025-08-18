U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Operation Order

U.S. Army Soldiers competing U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition receive operation orders as part of phase two on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 23, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 05:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974631
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-RM492-4134
|Filename:
|DOD_111249465
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
