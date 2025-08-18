Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-mile foot march

    GERMANY

    08.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), compete in the 12-mile ruck march event during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 23, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 05:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974630
    VIRIN: 250823-A-JT779-4827
    Filename: DOD_111249414
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: DE

    armybestsquad, BSC2025, EABestSquad, StrongerTogether

