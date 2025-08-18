Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311th ESC Family Day at Cabrillo Beach

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Happy Friday! Brig. Gen. Sparks and his wife, Debbie, reflected on a wonderful 311th ESC Family Day at Cabrillo Beach—celebrating camaraderie, community, and time well spent with soldiers, families, and partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 21:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 974623
    VIRIN: 250712-A-PK275-7265
    Filename: DOD_111249295
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    This work, 311th ESC Family Day at Cabrillo Beach, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FamilyDay25

