    Combined U.S.–Panama Jungle Orientation Training begins at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Maj. Evan Cain 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, train alongside Panama’s National Aeronaval Service, National Police, and National Border Service during the combined jungle orientation course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. The pilot course, conducted with instructors from both the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and Panamanian security forces, develops survival, navigation, medical, and mobility skills for operations in the rainforest. In collaboration with Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama and supported by Joint Task Force–Bravo rotary-wing assets, the course runs Aug. 16–22 and strengthens bilateral security cooperation and interoperability between U.S. and Panamanian forces.

    On the first day, trainees were inspected for required packing list items before receiving a safety briefing and moving into the training area. Once in the jungle, they learned the fundamentals of machete handling and used the tool to create survival implements and shelters.(U.S. Army video by Maj. Evan Cain)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 21:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974622
    VIRIN: 250816-A-TU755-9733
    Filename: DOD_111249294
    Length: 00:15:33
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Combined U.S.–Panama Jungle Orientation Training begins at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, by MAJ Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

