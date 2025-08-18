Combined U.S.–Panama Jungle Orientation Training begins at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, train alongside Panama’s National Aeronaval Service, National Police, and National Border Service during the combined jungle orientation course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. The pilot course, conducted with instructors from both the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division and Panamanian security forces, develops survival, navigation, medical, and mobility skills for operations in the rainforest. In collaboration with Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama and supported by Joint Task Force–Bravo rotary-wing assets, the course runs Aug. 16–22 and strengthens bilateral security cooperation and interoperability between U.S. and Panamanian forces.



On the first day, trainees were inspected for required packing list items before receiving a safety briefing and moving into the training area. Once in the jungle, they learned the fundamentals of machete handling and used the tool to create survival implements and shelters.(U.S. Army video by Maj. Evan Cain)