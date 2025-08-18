Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Outreach & Engagement Flights

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, conduct outreach and engagement flights with distinguished visitors at the Signature Aviation Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Mass., Aug. 22, 2025. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday by including activations across the city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974620
    VIRIN: 250822-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_111249273
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Outreach & Engagement Flights, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

