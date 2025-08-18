U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, conduct outreach and engagement flights with distinguished visitors at the Signature Aviation Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Mass., Aug. 22, 2025. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday by including activations across the city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974620
|VIRIN:
|250822-M-UY446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111249273
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Outreach & Engagement Flights, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.