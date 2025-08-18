Marine Week Boston 2025: Marblehead Welcome Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. “J.J.” Wilson, the commanding officer of Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, and Marines with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in the Marblehead Welcome Ceremony for Marine Week Boston in Marblehead, Mass., Aug. 21, 2025. During the ceremony, the audience witnessed a concert from the Quantico Marine Band as well as a precision performance from the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. Marines from around the Corps and the community of Boston attended Marine Week Boston to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, which consisted of live performances, music, ceremonies, events, and displays of equipment, and aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)