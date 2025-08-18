U.S. Marine Corps Col. “J.J.” Wilson, the commanding officer of Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, and Marines with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in the Marblehead Welcome Ceremony for Marine Week Boston in Marblehead, Mass., Aug. 21, 2025. During the ceremony, the audience witnessed a concert from the Quantico Marine Band as well as a precision performance from the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. Marines from around the Corps and the community of Boston attended Marine Week Boston to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, which consisted of live performances, music, ceremonies, events, and displays of equipment, and aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974619
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-UY446-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111249271
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|MARBLEHEAD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: Marblehead Welcome Ceremony, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.