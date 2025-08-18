Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Marblehead Welcome Ceremony

    MARBLEHEAD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. “J.J.” Wilson, the commanding officer of Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, and Marines with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in the Marblehead Welcome Ceremony for Marine Week Boston in Marblehead, Mass., Aug. 21, 2025. During the ceremony, the audience witnessed a concert from the Quantico Marine Band as well as a precision performance from the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. Marines from around the Corps and the community of Boston attended Marine Week Boston to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, which consisted of live performances, music, ceremonies, events, and displays of equipment, and aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 10:13
    Marines250

