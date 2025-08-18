Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025: Opening Ceremony

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Sadiel CortesGuevara 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 hosted the opening ceremony at City Hall Plaza during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th year, Marines worldwide observe this historic milestone, paying tribute to generations of valor, duty, and the enduring spirit of Semper Fidelis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974617
    VIRIN: 250821-M-PI811-9685
    Filename: DOD_111249267
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

